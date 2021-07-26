Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,257 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $116.26 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

