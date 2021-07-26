Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,627 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $126,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,239 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $72.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.