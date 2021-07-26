HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $15,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,119 shares of company stock worth $25,279,844 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $580.34 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.64 and a fifty-two week high of $616.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $546.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of -290.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.21.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

