Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $266.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,664.90, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.17.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

