MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Position Trimmed by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,400 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,731,000 after buying an additional 705,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,916,000 after buying an additional 1,763,875 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after buying an additional 530,388 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after buying an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upped their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

MD opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.