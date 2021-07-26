Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 305.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,984 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $172.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $172.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

