D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 77,767 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,767 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 159,636 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $547,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 99.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE PBH opened at $52.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $53.88.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

