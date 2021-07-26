Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Position Trimmed by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,351 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.54% of Heska worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Heska by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth about $2,732,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Heska stock opened at $252.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 8.54. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.62 and a fifty-two week high of $255.75.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.83.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

