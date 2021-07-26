D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,469 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 20,676.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 41,766 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.21.

NYSE CDAY opened at $100.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,811. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

