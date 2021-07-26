Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,834 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,389,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,387,000 after acquiring an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,555,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,105,000 after acquiring an additional 472,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,949,000 after acquiring an additional 415,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 320,113 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $48.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

