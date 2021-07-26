Eaton Vance Management Buys 918 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,394,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $14,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $30,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $13.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.67. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

