38,908 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,908 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,000. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

