Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 146 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,449 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.9% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $289.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

