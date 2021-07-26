Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 44.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,999 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,050 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $313,084,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI stock opened at $196.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 132.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.