California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $10,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

NYSE HOG opened at $40.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

