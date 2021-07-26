Eaton Vance Management Purchases 115,788 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,788 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $14,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Sanmina by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 35.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sanmina by 1.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SANM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

