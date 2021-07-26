Eaton Vance Management Has $18.78 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $18,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Roku by 220.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Roku by 2,100.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after acquiring an additional 703,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after purchasing an additional 677,978 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.80.

ROKU stock opened at $473.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $383.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.14 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.21 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,469 shares of company stock valued at $131,133,300. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

