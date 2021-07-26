Eaton Vance Management Acquires 1,860 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $17,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $3,331,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,687 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

NYSE VICI opened at $31.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

