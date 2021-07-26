Weingarten Realty Investors Plans None Dividend of $0.92 (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) declared a None dividend on Saturday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th.

Weingarten Realty Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 39.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

