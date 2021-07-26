Analysts Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will announce earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,034 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,765 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,672,000 after acquiring an additional 173,980 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $121.36 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

