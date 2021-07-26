-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $4.36.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.