Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend by 300.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of CBAN stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 17.74%. Analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lee Bagwell purchased 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,899.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meagan M. Mowry acquired 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $49,737.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at $100,716.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

