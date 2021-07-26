Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $32.86 Million Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,819 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.75% of SJW Group worth $32,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

SJW stock opened at $67.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.73. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.40.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.