BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Position Decreased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $33,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $1,205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in BeiGene by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.63.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $162,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,553,149 shares in the company, valued at $566,899,385. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $5,779,100.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,849,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,713,725.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,876 shares of company stock worth $29,530,110. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $316.93 on Monday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $204.17 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

