Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 26,115 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,115 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $37,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $4,913,000. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 461,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 499,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 105.3% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $137.83 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.48 and a twelve month high of $139.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

