Zealium (NZL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Zealium has traded up 23% against the dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $35,266.11 and $8.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.85 or 0.00262449 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,681,911 coins and its circulating supply is 16,681,911 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

