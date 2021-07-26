HackenAI (HAI) Price Down 6.9% This Week

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00038399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00118611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00133643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,496.84 or 0.99834798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.73 or 0.00826579 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI launched on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.