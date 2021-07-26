Dan Wright Purchases 232,558 Shares of Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) Stock

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) insider Dan Wright acquired 232,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £99,999.94 ($130,650.56).

Shares of Accrol Group stock opened at GBX 47.85 ($0.63) on Monday. Accrol Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 39.63 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.97 million and a P/E ratio of -42.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Accrol Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Accrol Group Company Profile

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

