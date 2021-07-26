Eaton Vance Management Makes New $19.81 Million Investment in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 531,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,809,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.64% of Steven Madden as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 244,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 136,338 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 60,260 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Steven Madden stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

