Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 455,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,793 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $31,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE ALK opened at $58.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.31. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.22 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $399,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $896,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,541 shares of company stock worth $2,899,921 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.