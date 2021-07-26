Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.19 million.Inter Parfums also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $75.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.69.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.40.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

