Blackstone Group Inc. Takes $342.02 Million Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,633,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,022,000. Patria Investments comprises 0.7% of Blackstone Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 37.94% of Patria Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth about $263,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAX shares. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Patria Investments stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $819.20 million and a P/E ratio of 30.44. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

