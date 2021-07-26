First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

FHB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

