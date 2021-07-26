Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,872 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 149,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 7.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 318,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOAC opened at $9.97 on Monday. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

