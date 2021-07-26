Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%.
Shares of ACBI stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.28.
In related news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.
