Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.28.

In related news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist increased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

