Blackstone Group Inc. Sells 440,197 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Blackstone Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,479,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 440,197 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises about 3.4% of Blackstone Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Mplx worth $1,729,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $27.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.60) earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 112.70%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

