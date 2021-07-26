Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.82%.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $225.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.26. Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOCH. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

