Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,794 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,402,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Radian Group by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,695 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Radian Group by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $21,817,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mary Dickerson acquired 8,975 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,022 shares of company stock valued at $815,687. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RDN opened at $22.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

