Morgan Stanley Sells 669,558 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,660,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Corteva worth $170,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 803.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $42.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

