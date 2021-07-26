Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 10,100 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in DexCom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $460.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $463.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total value of $215,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,024 shares of company stock worth $26,508,717. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. raised their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

