25,000 Shares in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMLF opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

