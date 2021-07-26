Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $160,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $58.00 on Monday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

