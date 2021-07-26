Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,539. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $77.06 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 226.65 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.38.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

