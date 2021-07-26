Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Position Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,096,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,299,000 after buying an additional 134,896 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,998,000 after buying an additional 86,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,206,000 after buying an additional 65,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 109,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after buying an additional 40,227 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $239.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.74. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $170.31 and a 12-month high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at $24,166,615.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

