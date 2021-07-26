Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SAVE opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $40.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

