Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 20,761 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Employers worth $21,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EIG. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 16.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Employers by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Employers by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 109,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Employers by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after buying an additional 43,581 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EIG shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE:EIG opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

