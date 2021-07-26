Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 6,295 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.08% of Simulations Plus worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $47.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13. The stock has a market cap of $953.30 million, a P/E ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

