Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 152.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,228,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $51.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

