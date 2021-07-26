7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,250 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIIAU opened at $10.11 on Monday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.13.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

