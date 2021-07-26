Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,234 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $52,215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 7,667.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 459,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after buying an additional 453,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $89.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

